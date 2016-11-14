* Dollar tracks U.S. yields to highest for almost a year
* Yen slips to lowest since June, euro since January
* Yuan at pre-2010 trough when offshore market was launched
* Mexican peso pulls back as Trump waters down border pledge
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Nov 14 The dollar surged to an 11-month
high against a basket of major currencies on Monday, resuming an
upward track driven by U.S. bond yields and expectations for
higher inflation after Donald Trump's U.S. election victory.
China's yuan lost another third of a percent to fall
to its weakest since before the launch of its offshore market in
2010, while the yen and the euro both sank by about another full
percentage point to multi-month lows.
Friday had seen a halt in the bond sell-off that has been
the clearest global reaction in markets to Trump's election, but
U.S. 10-year yields rose by another 11 basis points on Monday.
"I think people were just pausing for breath," Rabobank
strategist Jane Foley said.
"The rise higher in yields, coupled with the fact that
people have been reducing dollar longs for most of this year,
has really played into this. It is really setting the tone for
all other markets."
The euro fell to $1.07285, its lowest since January, before
steadying at $1.0766, still leaving it down 0.9 percent on the
day. The dollar index rose 1 percent to 100.04, its
highest since last December, before also easing back slightly.
At the heart of the moves are expectations that Trump's
administration would both boost spending and put more
restrictions on trade, both steps that could put an end to the
low inflation which has dominated the past decade in the
developed world.
The 10-year Treasury note yield rose to a
10-month high of 2.3 percent in European trade.
The latest IMM report showed "long" bets on the dollar
gaining had been rebuilt over the past month but they still
remain about half the levels recorded during last year
among asset managers and leveraged funds.
Analysts from one of the market's biggest dollar bulls in
recent years, Deutsche Bank, said they now felt confident the
dollar would reach their year-end target of $1.05 per euro.
"The dollar is approaching its sweet spot for a late-cycle
rally," Deutsche strategist George Saravelos said. "When the
dollar last broke out of such a prolonged range corporate
hedgers and asset allocators were caught off guard and the euro
moved 10 percent within the following few weeks."
Investors are still struggling to grasp all the implications
the new U.S. president may have for the world's economic
balances. For the Bank of Japan, so far, it has eased one of the
major headaches: the global pressure for a stronger yen.
Japanese third-quarter growth data also provided some
encouragement, expanding for a third consecutive quarter at an
annualised rate of 2.2 percent.
"Sharply higher U.S. yields are providing an initial boost
for USD/JPY while concerns over more protectionist U.S. trade
policies which would favour a stronger yen are judged as less
important for now," MUFG currency analyst Lee Hardman said.
On China, for now, the market is choosing to simply bet on a
falling yuan - without necessarily reading across to what that
may mean for real prices, for instance, or for manufacturing
goods and commodities or the chances of large dollar debt
defaults by Chinese companies.
"There is the issue of too much debt in China," Rabobank's
Foley said.
"And then there is the issue of too much debt being owned in
China. Would one of the ways in which Beijing could retaliate
(to U.S. protectionism) be to sell U.S. Treasuries? And what
would that do to Trump's plans for taxes and spending? The
market is choosing to ignore that just now."
