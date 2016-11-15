* Dollar index falls after 6 days of gains
* Rising implied volatility suggests traders' wariness
* Chinese yuan weakens to 8-year low
* Swedish crown hits 3-week low after inflation data
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Nov 15 The dollar slipped from an
11-month high against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday,
pausing for breath after rallying almost 3 percent since Donald
Trump won the U.S. presidential election.
Trump's shock victory has fuelled expectations of higher
U.S. growth, but his plans for heavy fiscal spending and trade
protectionism are also seen as likely to fuel inflation. The
dollar has had its best week in a year, while 10-year
U.S. bond yields have jumped about 0.4 percentage points to
10-month highs.
Having reached 100.22 on Monday, its highest since early
December 2015, and having gained for six consecutive days - its
best run in six months - the dollar index, which measures the
greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, fell
half a percent to 99.662.
Having hit an 11-month low of $1.0709 on Monday, the euro
climbed 0.6 percent to $1.0805.
"The market is getting a little bit cautious... In all
exchange rates we are seeing some important levels for the U.S.
dollar," said Commerzbank currency strategist Esther Reichelt in
Frankfurt.
"There might be some concern that the Fed gets more cautious
due to the strong dollar (or) this might just be...a pause to
see how other market participants are reacting to dollar
strength. But in general I don't see this momentum changing. We
see 3 rate hikes by end of 2017," she added.
The yen also gained half a percent to trade at 107.98 per
dollar, having hit a five-month low of 108.545 the
previous day, but analysts said it was likely to continue to
weaken.
"Given the massive increase in U.S. bond yields, the dollar
is within sight of testing 110 yen," said Minori Uchida, chief
currency analyst at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
Technical charts also point to the potential for further
dollar strength against the yen, said Masashi Murata, currency
strategist for Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
Still, rises in implied volatilities on currency pairs such
as euro/dollar and dollar/yen suggest market players are also
wary of the possibility of a sudden fall in the dollar despite
its spectacular gains over the last few days, said Kazushige
Kaida, head of forex trading at State Street in Tokyo.
The onshore Chinese yuan fell to its weakest
level in nearly eight years, breaking through 6.85 per dollar.
Sweden's crown hit a three-week high of 9.7960 per euro
after data showed Swedish consumer prices rose 1.2
percent compared with the same month last year.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by
Mark Trevelyan)