LONDON, Nov 15 The dollar slipped from an
11-month high against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday,
pausing for breath after rallying almost 3 percent since Donald
Trump won the U.S. presidential election.
Trump's shock victory has fuelled expectations of higher
U.S. growth, while his plans for heavy fiscal spending and trade
protectionism are also seen as likely to fuel inflation. The
dollar has had its best week in a year, while 10-year
U.S. government bond yields have jumped about 0.4 percentage
points to 10-month highs.
Having reached 100.22 on Monday, its highest since early
December 2015, and having gained for six consecutive days - its
best run in six months - the dollar index, which measures the
greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, fell
0.2 percent to 99.908, while U.S. bond yields eased.
It had earlier fallen as much as 0.7 percent, but after data
showing German GDP growth falling and UK inflation slowing, the
greenback pared some losses.
"After the big rally, at this point there isn't any
near-term catalyst for further upside. But if we have a solid
U.S. retail sales number today, that could further support the
dollar," said ING's chief EMEA currency strategist, Petr Krpata,
in London, referring to data due at 1330 GMT.
"This is more of a stabilization (than a change in
direction), because the moves have been quite large, but equally
we've already seen that plenty has been priced in, in terms of
this reflation story from the U.S. So the bar for further dollar
upside is higher at this point."
Having hit an 11-month low of $1.0709 on Monday, the euro
climbed 0.3 percent to $1.0766.
"The market is getting a little bit cautious," said
Commerzbank currency strategist Esther Reichelt in Frankfurt.
"There might be some concern that the Fed gets more cautious due
to the strong dollar (or) this might just be...a pause to see
how other market participants are reacting to dollar strength."
"But in general I don't see this momentum changing. We see
three rate hikes by the end of 2017."
Still, rises in implied volatilities on currency pairs such
as euro/dollar and dollar/yen suggest market players are also
wary of the possibility of a sudden fall in the dollar despite
its spectacular gains over the last few days, said Kazushige
Kaida, head of forex trading at State Street in Tokyo.
The onshore Chinese yuan fell to its weakest
level in nearly eight years, breaking through 6.85 per dollar.
