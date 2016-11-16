(New throughout after start of European trade)
* Dollar index flattens out just below Tuesday's 11-month
high
* Euro hits almost 1-year low, political worries keep
pressure on
* Banks more cautious on broad dollar gains
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Nov 16 The dollar steadied just off an
11-month high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, with
major banks sounding slightly more divided on its immediate
prospects after a week-long rally driven by the post-election
surge in U.S. bond yields.
The dollar index slipped just 0.1 percent to 99.989,
easing from Tuesday's high of 100.26 but still almost 5 percent
higher than a trough hit before Donald Trump won the race for
the White House a week ago.
Fuelled by expectations of an inflationary push from the new
administration that would prompt more rises in Federal Reserve
interest rates it was back on the rise against the euro in early
trade in London. A move above 100.51 would take the index to its
highest since April 2003.
"Broad gains are clearly meeting more resistance, as a
December Fed hike is now 95 percent discounted and much
uncertainty still surrounds the broader direction of US economic
policy under President-elect Trump," said Adam Cole, head of G10
FX strategy with RBC in London.
"Widespread reports that infighting among the transition
team is hampering the formation of the government are probably
not helping."
The U.S. result has raised worries of another round of
potentially destabilising victories for populists in elections
across Europe in the coming year, and some banks and traders
believe the euro will head back towards lows around 1.05 at
which the last dollar rally stalled last year.
The single currency hit $1.0700, its lowest since the start
of December last year, as trade got going in London.
"A bit of a euro short-covering rally overnight changes
nothing," said Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes.
"The $1.0580 area where the last two euro falls have found
resistance is the next key support. There's a huge dose of
political concern to keep the pressure on the euro ahead of the
Italian referendum on 4 Dec, and perhaps ahead of French
elections next year too."
Against the yen, the dollar gained 0.2 percent to 109.46 yen
, after setting a five-month peak of 109.34 on Tuesday. It
was marginally weaker against sterling and the Canadian dollar.
"Buy dollars is still probably the main trade," said a
senior trader with another international bank in London.
"The initial knee-jerk trade has run its course now. We
might see some to-and-froing, but in general the dollar should
stay strong. I don't know about parity with the euro but we may
definitely take another crack at $1.05."
