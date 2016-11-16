(Adds BNP FX managers on chances of euro-dollar parity)
* Dollar index hits 11-month high but gains coming harder
now
* Euro hits almost 1-year low, political worries keep
pressure on
* Aussie, Canadian dollars fall as oil retreats
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Nov 16 The dollar inched up to an
11-month high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday and
touched its highest in a year against the euro as major banks
and investors began to debate the possibility of another move
towards dollar parity.
After a week-long rally driven by the post-election surge in
U.S. bond yields, some of the major banks were sounding slightly
more cautious on the dollar's immediate prospects.
But fuelled by expectations of an inflationary push from the
future Trump administration that would spur more rises in
Federal Reserve interest rates, it advanced past $1.07 per euro
for the first time since the start of December 2015.
It also rose half a percent against the yen to its highest
since June 1, pushing the dollar index up another 0.2
percent to 100.41. A move above 100.51 would take the index to
its highest level since April 2003. It has gained almost 5
percent in just over a week.
Notably, however, St Louis Fed chief James Bullard's comment
that it would be a surprise now if the U.S. central bank did not
hike rates next month had little impact on the market.
"Broad gains are clearly meeting more resistance, as a
December Fed hike is now 95 percent discounted and much
uncertainty still surrounds the broader direction of U.S.
economic policy under President-elect Trump," said Adam Cole,
head of G10 FX strategy with RBC in London.
Trump's victory has raised concern about further,
potentially destabilising victories for populists in elections
across Europe in the coming year, and a number of banks and
traders have predicted the euro will head back towards lows
around 1.05 at which the last dollar rally stalled last year.
That also raises the prospect of another attack on parity
with the single currency.
"Can the dollar go to parity with the euro? Well we are only
7-8 percent away so probably yes," said Adnan Akant, head of
foreign exchange at Fischer Francis Trees and Watts, a New York
based institutional currency manager owned by giant French
financial group BNP Paribas.
"Under Trump, we are looking at fiscal policy divergence
(with Europe and Japan) which should be very positive for the
dollar. Protectionism is a risk but if that is focused on
emerging markets, it may perversely also be a dollar positive."
Against the yen, the dollar gained 0.2 percent to 109.69 yen
, after setting a five-month peak of 109.34 on Tuesday. It
gained a third of a percent against sterling and the
Canadian dollar, and was almost 1 percent higher
against the Australian dollar, weakened by a dip in the
price of oil and other major commodities.
"Buy dollars is still probably the main trade," said a
senior trader with another international bank in London.
"The initial knee-jerk trade has run its course now. We
might see some to-and-froing, but in general the dollar should
stay strong. I don't know about parity with the euro but we may
definitely take another crack at $1.05."
