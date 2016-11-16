(Updates after dollar hits 14-year high)
* Dollar index hits 11-month high but gains coming harder
now
* Euro nears one-year low, political worries keep pressure
on
* Aussie, Canadian dollars fall as oil retreats
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Nov 16 The dollar soared to its highest
since April 2003 against a basket of currencies on Wednesday,
reaching its strongest in a year against the euro as major banks
and investors debated the possibility of another move towards
euro-dollar parity.
After a week-long rally driven by the post-election surge in
U.S. bond yields, some of the major banks have been sounding
more cautious on the dollar's immediate prospects.
But fuelled by expectations of an inflationary push from the
administration of President-elect Donald Trump that would spur
more rises in Federal Reserve interest rates, it advanced past
$1.07 per euro for the first time since the start of
December 2015.
It also rose half a percent against the yen to its highest
since June 1, pushing the dollar index up another 0.3
percent to 100.53. It has gained almost 3 percent since Trump's
election victory just over a week ago.
Notably, however, St Louis Fed chief James Bullard's comment
that it would be a surprise now if the U.S. central bank did not
raise rates next month had little impact on the market.
"Broad gains are clearly meeting more resistance, as a
December Fed hike is now 95 percent discounted and much
uncertainty still surrounds the broader direction of U.S.
economic policy under President-elect Trump," said Adam Cole,
head of G10 FX strategy with RBC in London.
Trump's victory has raised concern about further,
potentially destabilising victories for populists in elections
across Europe in the coming year, and a number of banks and
traders have predicted the euro will head back towards the lows
around 1.05 at which the last dollar rally stalled last year.
That also raises the prospect of another attack on parity
with the single currency.
"Can the dollar go to parity with the euro? Well, we are
only 7-8 percent away so probably yes," said Adnan Akant, head
of foreign exchange at Fischer Francis Trees and Watts, a New
York based institutional currency manager owned by BNP Paribas.
"Under Trump, we are looking at fiscal policy divergence
(with Europe and Japan) which should be very positive for the
dollar. Protectionism is a risk, but if that is focused on
emerging markets, it may perversely also be a dollar positive."
Against the yen, the dollar gained 0.2 percent to 109.69 yen
, after reaching a five-month peak of 109.34 on Tuesday.
It gained a third of a percent against sterling and the
Canadian dollar, and was almost 1 percent higher
against the Australian dollar, weakened by a dip in the
price of oil and other major commodities.
"Buy dollars is still probably the main trade," said a
senior trader with another international bank in London.
"The initial knee-jerk trade has run its course now. We
might see some to-and-froing, but in general the dollar should
stay strong. I don't know about parity with the euro, but we may
definitely take another crack at $1.05."
(Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Larry King)