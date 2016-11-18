* Dollar index hits fresh 14-year high
* Greenback heads for 7.5 percent fortnightly gain vs yen
* U.S. data, Yellen boost expectations for Dec Fed hike
* Chinese yuan hits eight-year low
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Nov 18 The dollar powered to its highest
levels since 2003 against a basket of currencies on Friday, with
Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election helping
to give the greenback its best fortnight against the yen in
almost 30 years.
Also underpinning the dollar was a speech by Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen, who on Thursday provided a strong signal
that U.S. interest rates would rise next month, in line with
most market participants' expectations.
The dollar climbed as much as 0.8 percent on Friday against
the yen to hit a six-month high of 110.925. It had gained
around 7.5 percent in the last two weeks against the Japanese
currency, its strongest showing since January 1988 and its
second-strongest performance in the era of floating exchange
rates.
"What we're looking at is a broad shift of investment back
to the U.S.," said Richard Cochinos, Citi's head of G10 currency
strategy in London.
"There are expectations for tax cuts next year - which were
part of the Trump campaign's promises - and then there's also
the idea of what type of fiscal boost are you going to have.
That's what's driving asset prices - it's people's expectations
for the fiscal impulse next year," he said.
Cochinos added that political and economic worries in
Europe, Britain and Japan were keeping investors away from those
currencies, providing the dollar with another boost.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, hit 101.37, its highest since
early April 2003.
Thursday's U.S. data gave even more credence to December
rate-hike bets, with housing starts marking a nine-year peak,
weekly jobless claims falling to a 43-year low and consumer
prices posting their biggest increase in six months.
The data pushed up yields on U.S. Treasury notes,
underpinning the dollar.
While Yellen did not explicitly say the Fed would take
action at its Dec. 13-14 policy meeting, she told a
Congressional committee that a rate hike was likely "relatively
soon".
Markets are now pricing in a more than 90 percent chance of
a rate hike by the end of the year, according to CME FedWatch.
The yen was given its own direction by the Bank of Japan's
offer on Thursday to buy unlimited bonds, underscoring how
serious it is about keeping the yield on Japan's benchmark
10-year government bond at zero percent, in a bid
to control the yield curve and keep borrowing costs low.
"The BOJ is taking steps to build up its credibility. It's
not just rhetoric, or verbal intervention," said Bart
Wakabayashi, head of Hong Kong FX sales at State Street Global
Markets. "Besides going to negative rates, they're actually
participating in implementing steps in the direction that they
want to go in."
China's yuan - which is on track for its biggest yearly
falls since 1994 - hit a fresh eight-year low.
