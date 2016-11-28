* USD runs out of puff after rising relentlessly since Trump
win
* Francois Fillon's election seen boosting euro
* Dollar index down 0.7 pct, pulls back from near 14-year
highs
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2016 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Nov 28 The dollar extended its losses on
Monday, retreating from its highest levels since 2003 as U.S.
Treasury yields eased from recent peaks.
The greenback had surged more than 4 percent against a
basket of currencies in the wake of Donald Trump's shock
victory in the U.S. elections, with investors reckoning a Trump
administration would see an expansion of fiscal policy, boosting
inflation and pushing up interest rates.
But after hitting an almost 14-year-high of 102.05 on
Thursday, the dollar dipped on Friday and added to those losses
on Monday, with the index down 0.7 percent at 100.82 by 0820
GMT, tracking 10-year U.S. Treasury yields lower.
The greenback fell 1.2 percent to 111.865 yen, having
soared more than 8 percent in the wake of Trump's victory to its
highest levels in eight months against the safe-haven Japanese
currency.
Most analysts, though, said the dip in the dollar should not
be interpreted as any kind of reassessment of the U.S. outlook,
but simply as a corrective pullback. The greenback is still on
track for its strongest two-monthly gains since early 2015.
"This is probably a mixture of some cooling down after the
strong moves last week, and also we have seen interest rates
have come down globally, and that has weakened the dollar, just
as the dollar strengthened with the rising rates the days
before," said UBS currency strategist Daniel Trum, in Zurich.
The euro climbed as much as 1.1 percent against the
greenback to an 11-day high of $1.0686, benefiting from
the dollar's broad weakness and also boosted by the election of
Francois Fillon as the centre-right candidate in next year's
French presidential elections.
The reformist former prime minister is now favourite to
become president, with a flash opinion poll showing he would
easily beat National Front leader Marine Le Pen in a run-off
second round. Markets worry that the far-right Le Pen, who has
promised a referendum on membership of the European Union if she
wins, would threaten the future of the currency bloc.
"He has been able to achieve quite a clear majority in the
primaries so he's now quite a strong candidate going into the
elections next year," said Trum.
The dollar could face some resistance this week ahead of
potentially risk-laden events such as the midweek Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting, and Italy's
Dec. 4 referendum on constitutional reform.
Crude oil has slumped amid uncertainty over whether OPEC
would reach an output deal. And Italy's referendum could rattle
financial markets by prompting the country's government to
resign.
Currencies will also have Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls to
contend with.
"Those who have been following the dollar's uptrend since
early November now sit on large profits, so it is not surprising
if some lock the gains in," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief FX
strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)