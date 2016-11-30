* Greenback poised to gain almost 8 pct vs yen in November
By Jemima Kelly and Patrick Graham
LONDON, Nov 30 The dollar edged up on Wednesday
as a surge in oil prices encouraged expectations of rises in
inflation and U.S. Treasury yields, putting the greenback on
track for its strongest performance against the yen in seven
years.
The dollar hit its highest level against a basket of major
currencies for almost 14 years last week, after a boost
from Donald Trump's shock U.S. election victory that drove debt
yields higher on expectations of more fiscal spending, price
growth and a faster pace of monetary tightening.
The U.S. currency has rallied almost 8 percent versus the
yen since the start of November, its strongest month
since December 2009, and more than 3 percent against the euro
, its best month in a year.
This week, however, the dollar has stalled somewhat, trading
below last week's peak, but the index was up 0.2 percent on
Wednesday.
The dominant factor on Wednesday was widespread anticipation
of a deal that would curb OPEC oil output that sent crude prices
7 percent higher in morning trade in London.
"There have been more optimistic noises this morning and
through into the afternoon session (here), and those hopes of a
deal also encouraged U.S. yields to rise," said Jeremy Stretch,
head of currency strategy for CIBC Global Markets in London.
The dollar was helped by data on Tuesday that saw the U.S.
third quarter GDP revised up and November consumer confidence
come in stronger than expected. Friday will see the most-watched
set-piece data point of the month: the non-farm payrolls report.
It gained 0.8 percent against the yen to trade at 113.28,
less than a full yen off its recent 20-month highs. But
it again struggled to build more gains against the euro, which
traded back above $1.06, just 0.2 percent down on the day.
"The market is a little bit more cautious - dollar strength
has mainly been driven by expectations, so these can only carry
you so far," Commerzbank currency strategist Esther Reichelt
said.
"In the end we want to see some facts to show these changed
expectations are justified, and it's still too early for that. I
would expect for this reason the upcoming data to be quite
important."
The Bank of Japan's decision in September to target zero
percent yields for longer-dated debt has played into a broader
sense that the yen's rally of the past year may now be done
after a series of failures to break past 100 yen per dollar.
As a result, a number of the big bullish dollar calls for
next year from banks have focused on the yen rather than a push
through parity against the euro.
The other big gainers in the European morning were the
Norwegian crown and the Canadian dollar, both
major oil producers, up 0.7 percent and 0.4 percent
respectively.
Many analysts believe OPEC will cobble together a deal at
its meeting in Vienna to cut some production. But doubts
lingered as Iran and Iraq, OPEC's second-largest and
third-largest producers, have resisted pressure from the group's
de facto leader Saudi Arabia to curtail output.
