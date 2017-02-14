* Dollar edges lower after Flynn resigns over Russian contacts * Yellen to testify to Congress on Tuesday, Wednesday * Greenback trims losses as PPI posts biggest rise in over 4 years * French election concerns continue to plague euro (Updates market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON) NEW YORK, Feb 14 The dollar slipped against major currencies on Tuesday as investors reined in any expectations for a March rise in U.S. interest rates and U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn quit in a controversy over Russia. Investors await the semi-annual economic testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Tuesday before Congress where she might drop clues on the probability on a rate increase next month as the jobs sector has improved further and inflation has shown signs of accelerating. Analysts expect Yellen will unlikely offer firm signal for a rate move at its March 14-15 policy meeting. Yellen will appear before the Senate Banking Committee at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT). "Her prepared remarks are expected to underscore the (Fed)'s faith in the underlying momentum of the economy, the progress made in achieving their dual mandate and the fact that they are close to 'full employment,'" RBC Dominion Securities strategists wrote in a research note. "We do not expect specific references to a potential hike at the March meeting, though she is expected to keep that option fully open," they added. In overnight trading, the dollar index retreated from three-week highs after Flynn's resignation raised worries about the Trump administration's ability to implement its economic policies, including a "phenomenal" tax reform, which have been seen as bullish for the greenback and stocks. The gauge of the greenback versus six major currencies pared its initial losses after data showed U.S. producer prices posted its largest monthly rise in more than four years in January, supporting the view domestic inflation is approaching the Fed's 2 percent goal. The dollar index dipped 0.06 percent to 100.90, above its session low of 100.70 but below its three-week peak of 101.11 struck on Monday. The euro inched up 0.1 percent against the greenback at $1.0608 but down 0.2 percent at 120.31 yen amid political risk and disappointing regional economic data. The euro has come under pressure in recent sessions from France's presidential election campaign and Greek bailout talks. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 9:29AM (1429 GMT) Description Last U.S. Close Pct Change Previous Session Euro/Dollar $1.0611 $1.0597 +0.13% Dollar/Yen 113.3600 113.7300 -0.33% Euro/Yen 120.29 120.52 -0.19% Dollar/Swiss 1.0039 1.0051 -0.12% Sterling/Dollar 1.2472 1.2526 -0.43% Dollar/Canadian 1.3045 1.3070 -0.19% Australian/Doll 0.7681 0.7638 +0.56% ar Euro/Swiss 1.0653 1.0660 -0.07% Euro/Sterling 0.8507 0.8457 +0.59% NZ 0.7183 0.7175 +0.11% Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.3636 8.3883 -0.29% Euro/Norway 8.8748 8.8921 -0.19% Dollar/Sweden 8.9120 8.9395 -0.15% Euro/Sweden 9.4594 9.4736 -0.15% (Reporting by Richard Leong in New York and Yumna Mohamed in London; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Bill Trott)