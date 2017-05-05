* Aussie, Canadian dollar recover from multi-month lows
* Euro comes off six-month highs
* Dollar trims losses vs. yen
By Ritvik Carvalho
LONDON, May 5 The Canadian and Australian
dollars recovered from multi-month lows on Friday, trimming
losses arising from a dip in oil prices, while the euro backed
away from a six-month high ahead of Sunday's presidential
election in France.
The Canadian dollar hit a 14-month low and the Australian
dollar touched a four-month trough, driven by a drop in oil
prices overnight. Both recovered from those levels by midday in
Europe, tracking a similar rebound in oil benchmarks.
Prices of a number of major commodities have sunk in the
past two weeks, with traders pointing to a number of factors
including concerns about growth and changes in leverage in China
as well as fears of a continued glut in oil supplies. This has
weighed on the currencies of the major commodities exporters.
The loonie - as traders call the Canadian dollar - last
traded 0.2 percent lower at C$1.3771, having earlier slipped to
C$1.3793 per U.S. dollar earlier, its weakest level
since late February 2016.
The Aussie last traded 0.3 percent lower at $0.7388, after
an earlier slide to $0.7393, its lowest since Jan. 11.
"We had obviously a continuation of the weakness in oil and
a certain amount of risk aversion overnight," said Kit Juckes,
currency strategist with Societe Generale in London.
"(Those) moves have all quietened down."
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures
slid as much as 3 percent on the day before steadying.
The euro came off a six-month high of $1.0990 touched
earlier in the day on expectations centrist candidate Emmanuel
Macron will become France's next president and see off far-right
rival Marine Le Pen when the country votes this weekend.
Expectations that Macron will defeat Le Pen - who has said
she wants to take France out of the euro - have underpinned
gains for the euro of nearly 2.5 percent over the past two
weeks.
An Elabe poll overnight showed Macron extending his lead to
24 percentage points, up by three compared with the equivalent
previous poll.
The euro last traded 0.2 percent lower at $1.0960, still up
half a percent for the week.
Valentin Marinov, head of G10 FX strategy at Credit Agricole
in London, said the easing of political risk in Europe, should
Macron prevail, could support the euro going forward.
A Macron win, he said, "will allow investors to refocus
their attention on the rather resilient euro zone fundamentals
at the moment, the improving growth outlook picture as a whole
and indeed the fact that the European Central Bank will take
more steps ever closer to tapering its quantitative easing
purchases."
The dollar turned positive versus the yen, to trade at
112.50 yen, after an overnight drop to 112.090, but still
off a seven-week high of 113.045 yen set on Thursday.
Friday's main event is the U.S. non-farm payrolls report,
looked to for additional insight into the Federal Reserve's
likely interest rate trajectory through the end of the year.
For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
