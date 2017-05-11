(Refiles to correct day in first paragraph)
* New Zealand dollar down 1.5 pct on central bank outlook
* Canadian bank downgrade hurts dollar
* News outweighs impact of oil price bounce
* U.S. dollar pulls back from highs vs yen
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, May 11 The New Zealand dollar sank to an
almost one-year low and its Canadian counterpart by roughly half
a percent on Thursday as domestic concerns outweighed a bounce
in oil prices for the commodity-focused currencies.
The kiwi sank by as much as 1.5 percent after the Reserve
Bank of New Zealand shocked markets by sticking with a neutral
bias on policy, warning markets they were reading the outlook
wrong and expressing approval of the currency's falls this year.
In Canada, normally a big gainer when oil prices are rising,
a downgrade of Canadian banks by ratings agency Moody's sent the
dollar lower.
"The positive impact from Wednesday's recovery in
commodities has faded into Thursday, with central bank risk and
rating agency downgrades casting a darker shadow," said Joel
Kruger, a strategist with currencies exchange LMAX.
"In New Zealand, the RBNZ struck a surprisingly dovish chord
in its latest policy decision, while in Canada, Moody's has come
out with a downgrade of Canada's big six."
By 0900 GMT, the kiwi was 1.35 percent lower on the day at
$0.6848, having hit an 11-month low of $0.6818 earlier.
The Canadian equivalent traded 0.4 percent weaker at $1.3712.
The yen, U.S. dollar and euro were all holding in tight
ranges, the dollar edging lower after notching an eight-week
high against the yen in Asian trade.
Sterling, a gainer in the past month following Prime
Minister Theresa May's announcement of a snap election for June
8, was steady ahead of a closely watched "Super Thursday" of
publications by the Bank of England.
The pound has struggled to climb past $1.30 this week, and
there was little confidence among dealers of a signal from the
Bank on Thursday that would send it higher, even as inflation
tops policymakers' 2 percent target.
"I actually suspect sterling is looking a bit vulnerable
here," Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist with IG Group in
London.
"The priced-in policy outlook has firmed up a bit in recent
weeks. The data outcomes have stabilized somewhat ... but the
BOE is no more optimistic. They have said time and again that
they are reluctant to take the data at face value because of
Brexit-related worries."
