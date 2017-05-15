* Canadian dollar hits 2-week high on oil prices
* Aussie dollar hits 10-day high
* Net dollar long positions at lowest since Oct-IMM data
By Ritvik Carvalho
LONDON, May 15 The Canadian dollar hit its
highest level in two weeks and the Australian dollar a 10-day
high on Monday as a bounce in oil prices drove a recovery in
major commodity-linked currencies.
Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed on Monday to extend oil output
cuts until March 2018 to rein in a global crude glut, pushing up
prices by as much as 2 percent and dominating early trade on
European currency markets.
That gave the Canadian dollar a 0.6 percent lift, hitting
its highest level since April 28, at C$1.3629 per dollar.
With prices of the iron ore it exports also rising,
Australia's dollar hit a 10-day high of $0.7426, up 0.5 percent
on the day, while the New Zealand dollar rose 0.6 percent to
$0.6895.
Weekly positioning data also showed speculators are net long
Australian dollars, which helped it move away from last week's
four-month lows.
"They (commodities currencies) are being boosted as
commodity prices are boosted, oil in particular helping the
Canadian dollar," Alvin Tan, currency strategist with Societe
Generale in London, said.
"It's a combination of strong commodities and a weak
dollar," he said.
The dollar started the week on the defensive after U.S.
economic data came in shy of expectations and a weekend missile
test by North Korea underpinned the safe-haven yen.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was 0.2 percent lower on the day
at 99.0847
But after slipping versus the yen in Asian trade, the dollar
recovered ground to trade 0.3 percent higher at 113.73 yen
.
U.S. data on Friday showed a smaller-than-expected 0.4
percent increase in April retail sales from March, while a
disappointing consumer prices report raised concerns for the
retail sector and the broader economy.
"The data was weaker than expected, but not weak enough to
keep the dollar under pressure for long," Mitsuo Imaizumi,
Tokyo-based chief foreign-exchange strategist at Daiwa
Securities, said.
"The North Korean missile news over the weekend gave the yen
some lift, but not much," he said. "Overall, we see the dollar
trading in its recent ranges for the time being, with investors
focused on next month's Federal Open Market Committee meeting."
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest
rates at that meeting and has forecast two more hikes this year
following its a quarter point increase in March.
The euro marked its first net long positioning since early
May 2014 in the week up to last Tuesday, as investors breathed a
collective sigh of relief following pro-European Emmanuel
Macron's victory over anti-EU candidate Marine Le Pen in the
second round of France's presidential election on May 7.
The euro was last up 0.1 percent to $1.0924.
