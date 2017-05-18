* Dollar turns negative vs yen after initial recovery
* Wednesday saw biggest daily falls since last July
* Worries grow over Trump aides' contact with Russia
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, May 18 The dollar extended losses
against the yen and the Swiss franc on Thursday as investors
feeling increasingly nervous over the future of Donald Trump's
U.S. presidency sought safe havens for their money.
After some signs of stability in Asia, dollar selling
resumed in the European morning as Reuters reported that
investigators were looking at records of numerous undisclosed
contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.
The franc, a traditional destination for capital in times of
financial or political stress, hit a 10-day high against the
euro and its strongest since Trump's election last November
against the dollar.
The yen, which saw its biggest daily gain against the dollar
since last July on Wednesday, gained another 0.4 percent to
110.24 yen.
"Risk aversion is rife once again with the brewing political
storm surrounding President Trump in the U.S. largely being
blamed," said Craig Erlam, a market analyst with retail broker
Oanda in London.
"While I don’t believe at this stage that these reports
regarding Trump will jeopardise his agenda, markets must reflect
the challenges he now faces."
The dollar surged late last year on the assumption that
Trump would boost U.S. growth and inflation with a combination
of tax cuts and spending while also encouraging repatriation of
foreign-held corporate capital to the United States.
That faith has steadily evaporated in 2017 as he struggled
to deliver on promises of "phenomenal" tax reform and a new
healthcare bill, and rows over other parts of the administration
erupted.
Meanwhile, a run of downbeat U.S. economic data in the past
month has weakened expectations for further rises in Federal
Reserve interest rates this year.
"While there could be a meaningful dollar recovery on the
horizon, the short-term picture still suggests room for a little
more weakness," said Joel Kruger, a strategist with LMAX
Exchange in London.
"It's important to note that this move in the dollar was
already in play, with the market assigning too much of the
weakness to this political distraction. The U.S.
administration's protectionist policies and softer data have
been the primary drivers."
Still, the fall was not all-encompassing.
A drop in global oil prices that went along with weaker
stock markets hurt commodities-linked currencies including the
Canadian dollar and the Norwegian crown down by
0.3 and 0.7 percent respectively against the greenback.
The dollar was also marginally higher on the day against the
euro at $1.1121.
"After the massive rally in bonds yesterday we have seen
something of a snapback," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency
strategy with CIBC World Markets in London.
"It remains to be seen whether we can move on from the
political issues around Trump and Russia. We haven't been dollar
bulls for a while and even if we see some more recovery this
does just look like the tail-end of the dollar's run (higher)."
