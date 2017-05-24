* Traders focused on Fed minutes due at 2 p.m. E.T.
* Euro up slightly against the dollar
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, May 24 The dollar hovered just above
6-1/2-month lows on Wednesday, as investors' focus shifted from
U.S. politics to monetary policy ahead of the release of the
minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting in early May.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
six major rivals, was down 0.08 percent to 97.273.
"The dollar has taken quite a beating over the last month,"
said Minh Trang, senior currency trader at Silicon Valley Bank
in Santa Clara, California.
"You are seeing a little bit of calming down this morning as
there is very little economic or headline news to really sway
the market one way or other."
Worries over U.S. President Donald Trump's recent firing of
FBI Director James Comey, who was overseeing a probe into
possible links between the president's team and Russia, and
concerns about possible delays in Trump's efforts to implement
his economic stimulus plans have recently pressured the dollar.
With Trump traveling abroad there were fewer political
headlines and traders focused on the Fed meeting minutes due to
be released at 2 p.m. E.T. (1800 GMT) on Wednesday, Trang said.
"Fed futures are pinning a relatively high probability that
there is going to be a rate hike in June. The focus is more on
the Fed's balance sheet and their strategy in terms of how to
manage that," he said.
Interest rate futures implied traders saw about an 83
percent chance of a rate increase at the Fed's June meeting.
The dollar was marginally lower against the euro, which has
enjoyed a bull run this month on factors including an ebb in
French political concerns and upbeat euro zone data.
The side effects of the European Central Bank's
unconventional policy tools have remained "contained," so there
is no reason to deviate from the policy path already laid down
by the ECB, President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.
The euro was up 0.1 percent against the greenback at
$1.1193.
Earlier, Moody's Investors Services downgraded China's
long-term local and foreign currency issuer ratings by a notch,
citing expectations that the financial strength of the world's
second-biggest economy would erode in the coming years.
China's offshore yuan slipped in a knee-jerk reaction but
the overall response was limited.
"Market reaction was muted as China’s massive foreign
currency reserves help to insulate it from ratings downgrades,"
Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign
Exchange in Washington, said in a note.
