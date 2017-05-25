* Oil-linked currencies dip on signs of expected OPEC output
cut
* Canadian dollar comes off 1-1/2 month high
* Fed minutes weigh on dollar
By Ritvik Carvalho
LONDON, May 25 The Canadian, Australian and New
Zealand dollars all fell solidly on Thursday, tracking a drop in
oil prices as OPEC countries meeting in Vienna looked like they
would go no further with production cuts than previously
expected by markets.
The U.S. dollar, which has steadied after its worst week in
more than a year, fell 0.1 percent against the index measuring
its broader strength while gaining marginally to 111.75 yen
and $1.1213 per euro respectively.
The Canadian equivalent earlier hit a one-month high of
C$1.3385 after the Bank of Canada gave a more upbeat
assessment of the Canadian economy than some investors expected.
But as oil prices struggled to get back into positive
territory for the day on the sidelines of the OPEC meeting, it
gave up its gains to trade 0.2 percent lower at C$1.3427.
The Norwegian crown, another oil-linked currency also fell
initially, before recovering to stand 0.1 percent higher to
9.3320 crowns per euro.
"The talk in the last 24 hours was it going to be a 9 month
extension (to oil production cuts) so you can make a reasonable
enough argument that everybody was positioned for it," said
Simon Derrick, strategist at Bank of New York Mellon in London.
"That said, I think it (the move) is more to do with a short
term dollar bounce."
The dollar had begun Thursday on the defensive, following
Federal Reserve minutes that dialled down some expectations of
the central bank hiking interest rates soon.
"Some of those (hawkish) expectations were a bit
disappointed following the minutes and we've seen the dollar
ease off since. That's also because it's been quite vulnerable
recently," said Alexandra Russell-Oliver, currency analyst at
Caxton FX in London.
The euro has enjoyed a bull run this month, driven by ebbing
political concerns over France and upbeat batches of economic
data that have strengthened expectations for a tightening of
central bank monetary policy later this year.
After a steady climb in morning trade in Europe, the single
currency lost steam and traded 0.1 percent lower on the day and
around half a cent below Tuesday's 6-1/2-month peak of $1.1268.
The Australian dollar was half a percent lower at $0.7466
after Wednesday's fall to $0.7443 following rating
agency Moody's downgrade of China. The Australian dollar is
often used as a liquid proxy for China-related trades but, like
the Canadian dollar, tends closely to track moves in major
commodities prices.
