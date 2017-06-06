* Dollar sinks below 110 yen for first time in six weeks
* Three significant "risk events" due on Thursday
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, June 6 The dollar fell to a more than
six-week low against the yen on Tuesday, dipping below a key
technical level as treasury yields slipped on heightened caution
ahead of a trio of events on Thursday.
U.S. Treasury yields fell as investors piled into low-risk
bonds on worries linked to Britain's general election, the
European Central Bank's policy meeting and former FBI Director
James Comey's testimony before a Senate panel, all scheduled for
Thursday.
The dollar was down 0.91 percent against the yen at
109.45, having broken below its 200-day moving average to touch
109.29 yen, its lowest since April 21.
"It's safe-haven (demand) as well as the technical break
that's driving dollar-yen," said Brad Bechtel, managing director
FX at Jefferies in New York.
"It's basically following yields in the U.S., which are
grinding lower as the market gets a little bit nervous ahead of
Thursday."
With the Bank of Japan keeping 10-year Japanese bond yields
pinned to zero, the dollar-yen exchange rate has been closely
correlated for the past year with any shifts in U.S. 10-year
Treasuries.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
six major rivals, was down 0.18 percent at 96.624.
Comey, fired by President Donald Trump in May, will be
grilled by the Senate Intelligence Committee on whether Trump
tried to get him to back off an investigation of alleged ties
between his 2016 campaign and Russia.
The threats to Trump and some of his senior advisers from
the affair have added to market doubts over the administration's
ability to deliver a promised boost to growth and weighed on the
dollar.
The euro was up 0.16 percent against the dollar to $1.127.
The common currency has gained in recent weeks on various
factors, including an ebb in French political concerns and
upbeat euro zone data.
However, complacency that the ECB will be less dovish has
left the euro vulnerable to disappointment if the central bank
does not satisfy those expectations, analysts said.
Sterling was down 0.09 percent against the dollar to
$1.2889. With two days to go until Britain holds a national
election, opinion polls have shown that Prime Minister Theresa
May's lead over the opposition Labor party has ebbed over the
last three weeks, with some putting her majority in doubt.
"This has put sterling under pressure as investors are
looking to cover their risk," said Naeem Aslam, chief market
analyst for Think Markets in London.
(Reporting by Saqib Ahmed; Editing by Dan Grebler)