* Dollar drifts, next week's US data awaited for inflation
cues
* Canadian dollar, Norwegian crown holds to gains after oil
bounce
* Pound hits 3-day high after hawkish comments from BoE's
Forbes
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
By Jemima Kelly
PARIS, June 23 The dollar dipped to a four-day
low against major currencies on Friday and the euro rose on the
recent raft of robust data.
Traders were looking to U.S. inflation data due next week to
provide clues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's likely interest rate
policy.
The dollar index - which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, the euro the heaviest
weighted among them - inched down by a quarter of a percent as
the euro hit $1.1180, its highest since Monday.
The European Central Bank is deciding when and how quickly
to wind back its expansive quantitative easing (QE) programme.
"With the debate over ECB QE policy heating up, expect the
euro to be much more sensitive to data surprises," wrote ING
currency strategist Viraj Patel in a research note.
UBS currency strategist Daniel Trum, however, in Zurich,
said currency markets were not showing great sensitivity to data
at the the moment unless they were particularly weak or strong.
He said the euro had been lifted this week by consumer
confidence hitting a 16-year high in June.
The dollar peaked at a one-month high on Tuesday after the
Federal Reserve hiked interest rates last week and left the door
open for further monetary tightening later in the year. But it
has been stuck in a tight range since, awaiting fresh catalysts.
"For the dollar we’re in a waiting game until September,"
said Trum. "In our view they’ll then hike interest rates but
then start to talk about the inflation rate - if that doesn't
start to go up then future hikes will become more difficult."
U.S. data due next week include the June consumer confidence
indicator, pending home sales, crude oil inventories, revised
first quarter GDP and the PCE price index.
"While most U.S. indicators bear watching, what really
matters for the dollar are wages and inflation-related data,
culminating with the non-farm payrolls in two week's time," said
Makoto Noji, a senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
Commodity-linked currencies held to significant gains made
on Thursday following a rebound in crude oil prices from
10-month lows. The Canadian dollar was flat at C$1.3223
per U.S. dollar after rallying 0.75 percent on Thursday.
Exactly a year after Britain voted to leave the European
Union, sterling was almost half a percent stronger on the day at
$1.2738, with some investors betting the Bank of
England could raise interest rates as soon as August.
In the year since the vote, the pound has fallen more than
15 percent against the dollar and almost 13 percent versus the
euro.
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Additional reporting by Shinichi
Saoshiro in Tokyo Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)