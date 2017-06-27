* Euro surges on Draghi comments
* Fed Chair Yellen to speak in London later on Tuesday
* Fed officials stick to hawkish message
By Ritvik Carvalho
LONDON, June 27 The euro surged to its highest
in over a week against the dollar on Tuesday after European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi said factors weighing on
inflation in the euro zone were mainly temporary and the Bank
could look through them.
Speaking at the ECB's annual policy forum at Sintra in
Portugal, Draghi highlighted a recovering euro zone economy and
said that deflationary forces had been replaced with
inflationary ones, but added that stimulus in the form of the
ECB's monetary support was still needed.
That sounded to investors, however, like he was ready to
give more ground on German demands that the ECB get on with
starting to reduce the volume of extra euros it is feeding
monthly into the economy.
The euro surged as Draghi spoke, rising as much as half a
percent on the day to $1.1255, its highest level since Jun. 14.
It had earlier traded around the $1.1187 mark.
"Draghi's comments I would say were quite optimistic on the
growth outlook, talking about a broadening recovery and even
saying growth was above trend," said Niels Christensen, currency
strategist with Nordea bank in Copenhagen.
"While talking about inflation he said mainly temporary
factors were slowing inflation at the moment, so he's not too
concerned about the fallback in at least headline inflation."
Draghi's comments contrasted with a dovish tone he took on
Monday, saying that super low interest rates create jobs, foster
growth and benefit borrowers, while rejecting calls to exit
super easy monetary policy quickly.
The single currency's strength pulled the dollar index -
which measures the dollar against a basket of currencies - to an
eight-day low of 96.973.
The greenback was also 0.3 percent lower against the
Japanese currency at 111.560 yen, having earlier risen to a near
five-week high of 112.075 in Asian trading.
Investors were awaiting speeches by Federal Reserve
officials for signs on whether the central bank will stick to
its guns and raise rates this year.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen addresses the British Academy in
London at 1700 GMT, less than two hours after an address by
Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker in the same city at
1515 GMT.
Fed officials have signalled they will look through a
slowdown in inflation and continue on their current trajectory
of interest rate hikes - though investors are sceptical and
market pricing shows only a 40 percent chance of a rise at the
Fed's December meeting.
A positive view from Yellen despite a recent batch of weak
U.S. economic data would support the Fed's forecast for another
rise in policy rates this year.
"A notion increasingly shared in the market ... is that the
Fed is continuing to normalize monetary policy regardless of
more muted inflation developments - this is the message which
has been provided during the last week by several Fed speakers,"
said Manuel Oliveri, currency strategist with Credit Agricole in
London.
"This suggests that the market-based rate expectations have
additional room of adjusting to the upside should this notion
become even a bigger one."
Sterling was up 0.2 percent at $1.2748 ahead of the release
of the Bank of England's Financial Stability Report and a speech
by BoE governor Mark Carney.
The pound see-sawed last week after Carney and the Bank's
chief economist Andy Haldane gave opposing commentary on their
stance towards raising record low UK interest rates, compounding
a split at the Bank's rate-setting committee.
