* Draghi says central bank could adjust policy tools
* Fed Chair Yellen to speak in London later on Tuesday
* Sterling unchanged after BoE tightens capital controls
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
By Ritvik Carvalho
LONDON, June 27 The euro surged almost 1 percent
against the dollar on Tuesday after European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi opened the door to tweaks that might
begin to reduce the Bank's emergency stimulus to the economy
shortly.
Speaking to a conference in Portugal, Draghi said the
central bank could adjust its policy tools of sub-zero interest
rates and massive bond purchases as economic prospects improve
in Europe.
But any change in the bank's stance should be gradual as
"considerable" monetary support is still needed and the rebound
in inflation will also depend on favourable global financing
conditions, he added.
That sounded to investors, however, that he was ready to
give more ground on German demands that the ECB start reducing
the volume of extra euros it is feeding monthly into the
economy.
The euro surged as Draghi spoke, rising as much as half a
percent on the day to $1.1277, its highest level since Jun. 14,
up nearly 1 percent on the day.
Draghi also hinted at a willingness to look through some of
the factors holding down price growth, which Martin Arnold,
currency strategist with ETF Securities in London, said was what
the market was reacting to.
"However, he's got a track record of keeping the stimulus in
place so when you've got a market that's positioned ... for euro
longs, we're just concerned that there's more downside risk to
the euro than upside because it could unwind pretty quick if
action doesn't follow the rhetoric," Arnold said.
The single currency's strength pulled the dollar index,
which measures the dollar against a basket of currencies, to an
eight-day low of 96.846, more than half a percent lower on the
day.
The greenback recovered some ground against the Japanese yen
however, up 0.1 percent at 111.910 yen, and off a five-week high
of 112.075 hit in Asian trading.
Investors were awaiting speeches by Federal Reserve
officials for signs on whether the central bank will stick to
its guns and raise rates this year.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen addresses the British Academy in
London at 1700 GMT, less than two hours after an address by
Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker in the same city at
1515 GMT.
Fed officials have signalled they will look through a
slowdown in inflation and continue on their current trajectory
of interest rate hikes - though investors are sceptical and
market pricing shows only a 40 percent chance of a rise at the
Fed's December meeting.
A positive view from Yellen despite a recent batch of weak
U.S. economic data would support the Fed's forecast for another
rise in policy rates this year.
"A notion increasingly shared in the market ... is that the
Fed is continuing to normalize monetary policy regardless of
more muted inflation developments," said Manuel Oliveri,
currency strategist with Credit Agricole in London.
"This suggests that the market-based rate expectations have
additional room of adjusting to the upside should this notion
become even a bigger one."
Sterling was up 0.3 percent at $1.2756, staying broadly
unchanged after the Bank of England tightened capital controls
on banks in Britain.
