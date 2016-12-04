SYDNEY Dec 5 The euro skidded to its lowest since March 2015 on Monday after Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi conceded he had lost a constitutional referendum that could end his career and rock the country's banking system.

The euro dropped 1.3 percent to $1.0534, having briefly dipped to $1.0505, the lowest since March 2015.

Against the yen, the common currency fell 1.5 percent to 119.38 yen. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Eric Meijer)