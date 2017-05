SYDNEY, June 24 Sterling extended gains in early Asian trade on Friday after polls closed in the United Kingdom with early signs that the "remain" campaign is leading in Briatain's EU membership referendum.

The pound climbed to its highest for this year to $1.4989 , from around $1.4906 just before the poll closed. It also firmed against the yen.

