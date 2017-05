TOKYO Jan 4 The dollar fell to a 10-week low against the yen on Monday as sliding equities and rising tension in the Middle East added bids to the safe-haven Japanese currency.

The dollar was down 0.4 percent at 119.77 yen after hitting 119.685, its lowest since Oct. 22.

Stocks slid across Asia on Monday, hit by a rise in geopolitical tension after Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran and soft Chinese economic data.

