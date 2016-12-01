MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi basks in Trump glow, most of region moves little
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
(Corrects in headline, lead to say manufacturing, not services data)
NEW YORK Dec 1 The dollar trimmed losses on Thursday against a group of currencies as a private-sector report showed the manufacturing sector grew faster-than-forecast in November, supporting the view the U.S. economy is expanding at a solid clip in the fourth quarter.
The dollar index, which measures the value of the greenback versus the euro, yen and four other currencies, was down 0.16 percent at 101.34, which was above its session low of 101.06. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
CARACAS/SAN CRISTOBAL, Venezuela, May 20 (Reuters) - H undreds of thousands of Venezuelans took to the streets on Saturday to mark 50 days of protests against the unpopular government of President Nicolas Maduro, with unrest gaining momentum despite a rising death toll and chaotic scenes of nighttime looting.