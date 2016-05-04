NEW YORK May 4 The dollar index rose to session highs on Wednesday as stronger-than-expected growth in the U.S. services sector in April reduced some worries about the domestic expansion in the second quarter.

The gauge of the greenback's value against the euro, yen and four other currencies was up 0.3 percent at 93.251, moving further away from its lowest level in over 15 months set on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)