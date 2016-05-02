NEW YORK May 2 The dollar turned flat against the yen on Monday, paring its earlier gains after the head of the Bank of Japan said he is prepared to act in an effort to stop the yen's recent rise from hurting the Japanese economy.

The greenback was last up 0.1 percent at 106.43 yen. It was up as high as 106.81 yen prior to Kuroda's comments after hitting an 18-month low of 106.14 yen during early Asian trading.

