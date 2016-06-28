NEW YORK, June 28 The U.S. dollar pared losses against the Turkish lira after a Turkish official told Reuters that two explosions hit Istanbul's main Ataturk airport, wounding several people.

The dollar was last down 1 percent at 2.9079 lira in afternoon U.S. trading, trimming its losses against the Turkish currency by half a percent after trading at 2.8935 lira before the report. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chris Reese)