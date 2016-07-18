FOREX-Dollar heads for worst week in over a year amid political uncertainty
* Euro hits 6-month high (Updates to U.S. market open, adds data, quote, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
SINGAPORE, July 18 The Turkish lira rose 3 percent against the dollar on Monday, extending a bounce after Turkish authorities thwarted a coup attempt over the weekend and calmed investor concerns about geopolitical risks.
The lira was trading at 2.9274 against the dollar, up roughly 3 percent on the day. It has recovered some of the losses suffered on Friday when it slid nearly 5 percent as news of the coup attempt spooked investors. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
LONDON, May 19 The dollar was on track to record its worst week against a basket of currencies since July on Friday, having given up almost all the gains made since Donald Trump, now surrounded by political worries, was elected U.S. president last year.