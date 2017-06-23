NEW YORK, June 23 The dollar fell further against the euro and yen early Friday as preliminary data on domestic factory and services activities in June fell short of analyst forecasts, stoking doubts about U.S. economic growth for the rest of 2017.

At 9:55 a.m. (1355 GMT), the euro was up 0.3 percent at $1.1186, just below its global session high of $1.1188, while the dollar touched a session low of 111.13 yen before recovering to 111.20 yen, which was 0.1 percent lower on the day, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)