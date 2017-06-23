NEW YORK, June 23 The dollar fell further
against the euro and yen early Friday as preliminary data on
domestic factory and services activities in June fell short of
analyst forecasts, stoking doubts about U.S. economic growth for
the rest of 2017.
At 9:55 a.m. (1355 GMT), the euro was up 0.3 percent
at $1.1186, just below its global session high of $1.1188, while
the dollar touched a session low of 111.13 yen before
recovering to 111.20 yen, which was 0.1 percent lower on the
day, Reuters data showed.
