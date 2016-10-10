Saudi minister of finance says local debt expected to be start again Q2 or Q3
May 20 The Saudi Arabian government is expected to re-issue local debt this quarter or next, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Saturday.
SINGAPORE Oct 10 The Mexican peso rose around 2 percent at one point on Monday when the market widened the odds of a victory by Republican nominee Donald Trump in his U.S. presidential bid as the second debate with Democrat Hillary Clinton got under way.
The Mexican peso touched a high of 18.9100 versus the dollar at one point, its highest level in nearly a month. It later pared some gains and last stood at 18.9930, up around 1.6 percent on the day. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Paul Tait)
RIYADH, May 20 U.S. private equity firm Blackstone and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday they planned to create a $40 billion vehicle to invest in infrastructure projects, mainly in the United States.