NEW YORK Dec 23 The dollar pared gains against
a basket of currencies on Wednesday as a smaller-than-expected
rise in domestic new home sales stoked worries the housing
sector was losing momentum and would hamper overall economic
growth.
New home sales last month increased to annualized pace of
490,000 units, short of the 505,000-unit rate forecast by
analysts in a Reuters poll. The latest figure followed data
showing a 10.5 percent drop in home resales on Tuesday.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback versus
a group of six currencies, was last up 0.2 percent at 98.419
after touching 98.348 shortly after the release of the November
new home sales data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)