BRIEF-Honeywell launches new venture investment fund focused on early-stage, high-growth companies
NEW YORK, March 8 The dollar on Tuesday extended its decline versus the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc as oil prices slipped into negative territory, reversing some of their recent gains linked to hopes of reduced output from major producers.
Weaker base metal prices, which had rallied to multi-month peaks in recent days, exerted selling pressure on stocks and other risky investments in the wake of dismal Chinese trade data that revived investor fears about slowing global economic growth.
The greenback was last down 0.6 percent at 112.70 yen and 0.3 percent lower at 99.27 franc.
In London, benchmark Brent crude futures were down 1.6 percent at $40.16 a barrel after reaching a three-month high at $41.48 earlier Tuesday.
Copper retreated further from last week's four-month highs, last down 1.7 percent at $4,917 a tonne.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON, May 17 The yen rose to its highest in two weeks and the Swiss franc hit a seven-week high against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as talk that President Donald Trump could face the threat of impeachment boosted safe-haven assets.