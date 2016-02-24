LONDON Feb 23 The price of crude oil has become
a major driver of the foreign exchange market, as it crushes
inflation expectations and highlights the diminishing impact of
ultra-loose central bank policies.
Oil has long been a big factor affecting the currencies of
major producers such as Canada, Norway and Russia.
But in recent weeks, as global benchmark Brent crude
has traded between $30 and $32 a barrel, drops in the price have
underpinned the euro and the Japanese yen while
hurting the dollar and the pound.
As this graphic tmsnrt.rs/1T409Ab shows, inverse
correlations between the euro, yen and Swiss franc with oil have
become more pronounced.
"The sharp drop has increased the already high deflation
risks, triggering a risk-off market move," said Thanos
Vamvakidis, head of G-10 FX research at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch.
"(This) has supported the yen and the euro, as they are both
funding currencies, against the dollar and the British pound,"
Vamvakidis said, and the deflationary pressure is pushing back
market pricing of interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve
and the Bank of England.
Huge asset-purchase programmes by the European Central Bank
and the Bank of Japan, along with negative interest rates, have
made the euro and the yen cheaper for investors to borrow to
fund positions in higher-yielding currencies or riskier assets
like stocks during less volatile times in financial markets.
Those trades are unwound during times of economic or market
uncertainty, when investors prefer safe-haven assets and
currencies backed by large current account surpluses.
The unwinding has seen these currencies appreciate and
highlighted the inability of central banks to keep their
currencies weak, even with the imposition of negative interest
rates.
The Swiss franc also falls into the category of
funding currencies, since Swiss National Bank rates are negative
and Switzerland has a huge current account surplus.
And while the dollar has long had an inverse correlation
with commodities and oil, because they are priced in dollars,
that relationship has been tested in recent weeks as investors
pared back expectations of a rate increase by the Federal
Reserve amid increased volatility in global markets.
That sell-off doesn't seem to be coming to an end soon, some
say. Sovereign wealth funds, with trillions of dollars in assets
under management, might take a further $404 billion out of
global listed equities in 2016 if oil prices stay between $30
and $40 a barrel, the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute said.
