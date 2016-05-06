NEW YORK May 6 The dollar briefly extended its earlier losses versus a basket of currencies on Friday as news of lower-than-forecast U.S. hiring in April reinforced the view of slowing economic growth, which may cause the Federal Reserve to not raise interest rates in June.

The dollar index which measures the greenback against a group of six currencies was last down 0.2 percent at 93.556. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)