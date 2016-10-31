TOKYO Oct 31 The Mexico peso held firm in Asia
on Monday, keeping some distance from a three-week low hit late
last week following news that the FBI is planning to review more
emails related to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary
Clinton's private email server.
Market players cautioned, however, that the ramifications of
the FBI's move are far from clear and that the peso, seen as the
best barometer of the market's perception on the U.S. election,
could slip further depending on upcoming polls.
The peso traded at around 18.96 to the dollar, off
its three-week low of 19.1005 touched on Friday, when it had
fallen 0.7 percent.
Trading volume in the peso in Asia is much larger than the
usual, according to Thomson Reuters data available at Eikon FX
Volume Heatmap.
The peso is being used as a proxy on bets on the U.S.
election because Mexico is considered to be the most vulnerable
to Republican Donald Trump's protectionist policy as the country
sends 80 percent of its exports to the United States.
"The support for Clinton seems to be falling sharply. Her
victory does not seem secure as it was before. Having said that,
the e-mail issue has been around and I'm not sure how much
impact it will have," a senior emerging currency trader at a
Japanese bank.
Clinton had opened a recent lead over Trump in national
polls, but it had been narrowing even before the email
controversy resurfaced.
In an ABC News/Washington Post poll, Clinton's lead over
Trump shrank to 1 percent by Sunday from 12 percent just about a
week ago.
Traders were also rushing to buy peso put options, or rights
to sell the peso, to protect them against a victory by Trump.
The implied volatility on the dollar/peso options rose
sharply, with one-month volatility rising to above 20
percent, its highest level in more than two weeks, from near 15
percent just a week ago.
The FBI said on Friday it is investigating more emails as
part of a probe into Clinton's private email system.
Clinton fought back, challenging FBI Director James Comey to
provide a fuller explanation of investigative steps he is
taking.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Kim Coghill)