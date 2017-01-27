GLOBAL MARKETS-Greece, Italy tensions hit euro, Asian stocks, lift yen, gold
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
TOKYO Jan 27 The Mexican peso fell more than 0.5 percent against the dollar in Asian trade on Friday after the White House floated the idea of imposing a 20 percent tax on goods from Mexico to pay for a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.
The peso fell to 21.3300 to the dollar, stepping back from Thursday's three-week high of 20.8645 to the dollar.
* Perceived safe-haven yen benefits from risk-averse sentiment