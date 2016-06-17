TOKYO, June 17 The British pound rose more than 0.5 percent against the dollar to as high as $1.4295 in early Asian trade on Friday, extending a rebound from two-month lows touched the previous day.

Campaigning for next week's Brexit vote has been suspended after a British member of parliament, also a vocal advocate for Britain to stay in the European Union, was shot dead in the street on Thursday.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Richard Pullin)