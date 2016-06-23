TOKYO, June 24 The pound rose more than one percent in early Asian trade on Friday after an opinion poll put the Remain camp slightly ahead in Britain's referendum on EU membership.

The pound rose to as high as $1.5022, its highest level since December and up more than one percent from late U.S. levels the previous day, when it made gains of one percent.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric Meijer)