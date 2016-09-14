By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Sept 14 Britain is likely to be alone in
introducing a mandatory system of accountability for senior
currency traders linked to a new global code of conduct, the
Australian official leading work on the code said on Wednesday.
Guy Debelle, heading the Bank for International Settlements
committee that has been working on the code of conduct for the
past year, said its next sections to be unveiled over the next
month would stick to a general principle of voluntary adherence.
But he said the committee was also considering a system of
widespread attestations, where banks and other financial firms
or senior officials at particular firms would specify whether
their businesses observed the code's rules.
That chimes with the United Kingdom's new senior managers'
regime, a response to public anger at how few individuals at
banks have been punished after taxpayers had to bail out lenders
in the 2008 financial crisis.
The regime makes leading figures in banks and insurers
legally accountable for the behaviour of their employees, making
it easier for regulators to pin blame on people.
The government has proposed rolling out the regime to senior
managers in currency, commodity and bond markets as well, but
the global plans from the BIS would not be mandatory.
"The code is not regulation but we are looking at a number
of mechanisms that have teeth," Debelle told Reuters on the
sidelines of the TradeTech FX conference in London.
"One of those under consideration is a widespread system of
attestations, one at an appropriately senior level; two, some
kind of public display of that; and then three, some sort of
collection."
Asked if that meant UK regulators would make managers
accountable for keeping to the code under the senior managers'
regime, Debelle said:
"I would say that is very likely. I would see those two
things as working together here. Obviously that (regime) does
not exist elsewhere, but given how big a part of this market
London is, that is a good thing."
He said UK officials including the Bank of England's Chris
Salmon were likely to give more detail on the issue in the weeks
ahead.
He also said he expected to circulate the first full draft
of the code, including additional sections on electronic trading
and adherence, among market participants in October. The final
version is due to be published next year.
