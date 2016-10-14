FOREX-Dollar slips after weak data, commodity currencies boosted by oil
NEW YORK Oct 14 The dollar held its earlier gains versus a basket of currencies on Friday as data on U.S. retail sales and producer prices in September came within analysts expectations, supporting the view of a modest U.S. economic expansion.
The dollar index was last up 0.3 percent at 97.845, putting it on track for a weekly gain of 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
