NEW YORK, June 16 Sterling sharply cut losses against the dollar on Thursday after British police said Jo Cox, a lawmaker for Britain's opposition Labour Party, has died after she was attacked earlier in the day.

The attack was a "localized incident," police said.

The British pound hit a U.S. trading high of $1.4167 after the news, but was still down 0.3 percent on the day. It was last at $1.4150. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)