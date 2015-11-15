TOKYO Nov 16 The euro fell to a three-month low against the British pound on Monday as the single currency came under pressure after the deadly attacks in Paris late last week.

The euro fell to as low as 70.315 pence, its lowest since mid-August. The euro also fell 0.6 percent against the dollar to $1.0710, near its 6 1/2-month low of $1.0674 touched last week.

