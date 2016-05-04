NEW YORK May 4 The dollar rose against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, erasing earlier losses as a smaller-than-forecast U.S. trade deficit in March will likely boost the government's revised reading on economic growth in the first quarter.

The dollar index was last up 0.1 percent at 93.071, holding above its lowest level in more than 15 months set on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)