CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens as oil rebounds; bearish bets hit record

(Adds analyst quotes, details on CFTC data, background, updates prices) * Canadian dollar at C$1.3460, or 74.29 U.S. cents * Loonie gains 0.4 percent for the week * Bond prices higher across a flatter yield curve * Gap between 2- and 10-year yields hits narrowest in 6 months By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 26 The Canadian dollar strengthened on Friday against its U.S. counterpart, adding to this week's gains as oil recovered some lost ground, while data showed