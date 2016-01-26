LONDON Jan 26 Transaction costs for trading the
world's most liquid currencies rose in 2015 after the Swiss
National Bank stunned markets by removing a cap on the franc,
research by an independent broker showed on Tuesday, potentially
weighing on volumes.
"G-10 currencies as a group witnessed an increase in
transaction costs since the SNB - rising by $40 per million by
year end, nearly $60 per million higher from February to May,
and then again from September to December of 2015," ITG, a
broker and financial technology provider, said.
After the SNB's action in early January 2015, volatility and
volumes in currency markets waned with many investors and banks
preferring to remain cautious about venturing into the market in
a significant way.
Volumes also took a hit as the industry came to grips with
market manipulation scandals and banks' unwillingness to take on
more risk.
A survey by the Bank of England on Monday showed volumes in
London, the main centre for foreign exchange trading, were down
13 percent in the six months to October 2015 and 21 percent
lower from a year.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Jeremy GauntA)