(Repeats story first filed yesterday, with no changes)
* Dollar surprises with swift recovery after Trump victory
* Markets still pricing December interest rate rise
* Tax holiday, spending plans may boost greenback
* Doubts keep banks reticent on raising forecasts
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Nov 9 It took just over eight hours on
Wednesday for currency markets to abandon the prevailing logic
of the past month - that a Donald Trump presidency would be bad
for the dollar against its major peers.
As forecast by dozens of bank and fund strategists, the
greenback sank against the yen on the first signs, deep in the
U.S. night, of a victory that they worry carries huge risks for
global growth, security and trade.
Trading volumes against the euro reached 10 times the
average for what is normally a high point of trading in Japan
and Hong Kong, and Tokyo felt the need to caution speculators
with the promise of an emergency meeting of officials to
consider intervention.
But by the time daylight returned in New York, investors had
pushed the dollar back to a loss of just half a percent on the
day against the Japanese currency, and it was up against the
euro and the franc.
A number of major banks including HSBC issued notes in
London highlighting the immediate risks to the currency, yet
none went as far as altering their longer-term forecasts.
French bank Credit Agricole recommended buying the U.S.
currency at 103 yen with a target of 110. Some bigger financial
houses including Citi said they should have more to say over the
next 24 hours.
The reticence spoke to far greater doubt over whether
Trump's promised anti-establishment policy mix will do anything
other than support the greenback, broadly by drawing capital
back into the United States and administering economic pain
elsewhere.
"Medium to long-term implications are extremely difficult to
assess because there is plenty of uncertainty about the extent
to which Donald's Trump program and pre-election announcements
can be implemented," analysts from Unicredit said in a note.
"(But) we are currently looking closely at developments and
will likely put a number of our forecasts under revision."
FED PREMIUM EVAPORATES
Predictions the dollar would fall were based largely on the
premise that the shock to global markets of a Trump victory
would worry Federal Reserve policymakers next month enough to
stay their hand on a long promised rise in interest rates.
As stock markets recovered, those thoughts were quickly
evaporating, the priced likelihood of a move next month back
above 70 percent - a level at which the Fed has been comfortable
delivering in the past.
"The Fed rate hike is back on, even with Trump in the White
House," said Kathleen Brooks, head of research with brokers City
Index in London.
"Perhaps Trump's conciliatory tone in his victory speech has
eased concerns, or perhaps markets have no idea how to price in
his victory as we have no precedent. Either way, a mere 24 hours
ago no one would have predicted such a calm market reaction."
George Saravelos, Deutsche Bank's main strategist in London,
saw no reason to back off forecasts that have consistently been
among the most bullish on the dollar of the big global banks who
have dominated currency trading in the past decade.
Like a number of others, he points to the potential for
repatriation of corporate funds under a new tax holiday and
Trump's promises of a boost to U.S. public spending.
"On the one hand you've got the positive fiscal story and
then the corporate tax reform that might involve substantial
repatriation," he said. "(That is) a pretty consistent message
that is dollar positive."
UNTAXED OFFSHORE WEALTH
Both the Republican Trump and his Democratic foe Hillary
Clinton had pledged before the election to take steps that would
spur major U.S. companies to bring home more of the estimated
$2.1 trillion in as-yet-untaxed income they hold offshore.
The Republican party's retention of majorities in the Senate
and House of Representatives elections only makes more likely a
repeat of George W. Bush's Homeland Investment Act, which
brought in roughly $300 billion in funds a decade ago and drove
the dollar higher.
There is still an argument over how much impact it would
have on the currency now, particularly given that the accounts
of Apple, Microsoft and others suggest much of that cash is
already held in dollars. But it has continuously popped up in
currency market chatter since the summer.
"The fact that U.S. corporations hold larger cash piles
offshore than ever is a reason why a new repatriation tax
holiday could be a bigger boost for the dollar than in 2005,"
Morgan Stanley said in a report in July.
"Though we stress the headline number for offshore earnings
overstates the unhedged foreign currency amount, which is
relevant for FX markets."
Against the yen, however, Deutsche's Saravelos offered a
note of caution. If Trump is to impose trade barriers on China
and others, he said, then capital currently lodged in those
markets may seek the traditional security of Japan.
"We just have the yen doing better than everything else on
the back of the disruption this is going to cause to Asia. We
have the yen at 94 per dollar by the end of the year."
(Writing by Patrick Graham; editing by Mark Heinrich)