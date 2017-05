NEW YORK, June 10 The U.S. dollar on Friday held earlier gains against a basket of currencies after University of Michigan data showed U.S. consumer sentiment eroded less than forecast in early June, led by an unexpectedly improved view of current economic conditions.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against the euro, yen, pound and three other currencies, was 0.3 percent higher at 94.265.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)