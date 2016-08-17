LONDON Aug 17 A flood of central bank cash and
the prospect of more to come has crushed volatility in the
foreign exchange market, prompting investors to seek higher
returns in riskier currencies.
The drop in market measures of how sharp exchange rate
swings will be has emboldened investors and encouraged appetite
for emerging country currencies and, in developed markets, the
Australian and New Zealand dollars.
As this graphic shows, tmsnrt.rs/2aV40jO one-month
euro/dollar implied volatility is near its lowest in
two years at 7.1 percent while for dollar/yen the
measure is near five-month troughs.
A key driver of this collapse has been expectations that
monetary policy will remains loose for a while yet. The Bank of
England and the Australian and New Zealand central banks have
cut interest rates in recent weeks and, despite warnings from
officials, the U.S. Federal Reserve seems in no hurry to hike.
"Investors who go by macro-economic fundamentals are on the
sidelines because there is an expectation that the Federal
Reserve will probably not raise until December," said Manuel
Oliveri, currency strategist at Credit Agricole.
If the U.S. rate outlook were to change or political or
economic risks jangled investors' nerves, volatility would
quickly return. Until then, they are happy to take risks.
"Sure, political and geo-political risks are lurking, but
volatility is lower and that is positive for higher-yielding
currencies like the Australian dollar and will keep the dollar
capped," Oliveri added.
The dollar index hit its lowest in seven weeks on
Tuesday, while the high-yielding Australian dollar trades
near its highest in four months. Even the New Zealand dollar
hit a one-year high despite the Reserve Bank's rate cut
last week, highlighting investors' search for higher yields.
With policy rates in most developed economies like Japan,
the euro zone and Britain are close to zero, Australia on 1.5
percent and New Zealand on 2 percent are attractive.
HUNT FOR HIGH-YIELDERS
Analysts say riskier assets and currencies have been
performing well since the U.S. payrolls data released earlier
this month showed that while the number of jobs indicated the
economy was robust, productivity and inflation were subdued.
"The market simply does not believe in the Fed hiking before
the November (Presidential) elections," said Alan Ruskin,
strategist at Deutsche Bank, one of the largest currency
traders.
Stocks have hit highs while dollar debt issued by companies
from riskier and less developed countries have been among the
year's best performing assets. In the past six weeks, investors
have pumped $18 billion into emerging debt funds, a record run,
Bank of America Merrill Lynch data shows.
For the $5-trillion-a-day currency market, analysts said the
low volatility environment would encourage investors to borrow
in low-yielding currencies to buy higher yielders - the
so-called carry trade favoured by asset managers who follow
macro trends, speculators and hedge funds.
"We expect carry to perform well in the coming months," HSBC
analysts said in a note, adding emerging market currencies would
do rather well.
Carry trades have generated 5 percent annual returns in the
past three decades, according to a study by the Cass Business
School released in late 2012.
Amongst emerging market currencies, investors are buying the
Mexican peso, South Korean won, the South African
rand and the Brazilian real. The rand hit its
highest since October 2015 this week, while the Brazilian real
is trading near one-year highs.
"The status quo of rising asset prices, low volatility and
dovish central banks continues," said Stewart Richardson, chief
investment officer at RMG Wealth Management. "So long as prices
are benign and volatility is low, investors will be encouraged
to keep on taking risk."
