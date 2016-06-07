LONDON, June 7 Daily spot trading volumes on the
biggest currency trading platforms run by Thomson Reuters
and ICAP continued to fall in May, extending a
downward trend seen in recent months, according to figures the
companies published.
Senior industry officials have cited uncertainty ahead of
Britain's vote on whether to stay in the European Union as one
of the reasons for a recent drop in volumes and a drying up of
liquidity. Daily volumes have also been hurt by regulatory
changes that have crimped banks' risk-taking ability, and by
lower global trade flows.
Spot currency trading volume on TR platforms, the leader in
Commonwealth currencies like sterling, Australia and
New Zealand's dollars , totalled $94 billion, down
from $97 billion in April and nearly 15 percent lower than the
$110 billion seen in May last year.
ICAP said daily volumes on its electronic platform EBS,
where the bulk of the trades in the dollar, the yen and
the euro are carried out, was down 21 percent in May from
a year ago, at $75.7 billion.
Total foreign exchange trading volume across TR platforms,
including forwards, swaps, options and non-deliverable forwards
(NDFs), fell to $347 billion a day from $353 billion in the same
month last year. On the month, total volumes were also lower.
The electronic currency-trading platforms are hoping volumes
will pick up after Britain's vote on the EU on June 23, and
history suggests that could happen. Volumes rebounded after a
September 2014 referendum on independence for Scotland, amid
sharp price swings and palpable relief that the vote was out of
the way.
More volatility usually boosts volumes, boding well for
banks and traders who make money during sharp moves. Six months
after the Scottish referendum, volumes peaked at $5.4 trillion a
day following the Swiss National Bank's sudden removal of its
cap on the Swiss franc in January 2015, up from $4.9 trillion.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag)