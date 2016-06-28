LONDON, June 28 Currency trading platform EBS saw daily volumes at least double to top $200 billion on Friday in the frenzied market reaction to Britain's shock decision to leave the European Union, a source close to the company told Reuters on Tuesday.

The source gave no further details. Volumes for the ICAP-owned platform, the main venue for banks and other institutions to trade the euro, yen and Swiss franc against the dollar, compare to a daily average of $90 billion over past 12 months.

Spot trading in currencies on platforms owned by EBS's competitor Thomson Reuters trebled to $258 billion on Friday, said Thomson Reuters, amid sharp swings in the pound and other major pairs after the results of the UK referendum. (Reporting by Patrick Graham. Edited by Mike Dolan)